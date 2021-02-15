Ohio curfew ends due to decrease in hospitalizations

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The State of Ohio is no longer under a curfew due to COVID-19. The curfew was allowed to expire on Thursday, due to a declining number of hospitalizations.

Last month, Governor Mike DeWine announced the criteria for changing the state’s curfew. If hospitalizations dropped below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the Ohio Department of Health would recommend lifting the curfew. That has happened.

The last day with current hospitalizations above 2,500 was Feb. 1. The number is now under 2,000.

If, at any point the number of COVID-related hospitalizations begins to rise, health officials could re-institute the curfew measures.

• Newly-reported COVID-19 deaths, which did not necessarily occur recently, have added to totals around the state. In Fulton County, that meant an increase from 48 last Sunday to 60 this Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 3,597 on Feb. 7 to 3,692, as of Sunday.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 85 confirmed active cases, two fewer than the previous Friday. The total number of hospitalizations increased to 200 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 34,038 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 742 deaths reported in the county.

There were 939,350 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 48,556 hospitalizations and 6,933 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 13,904 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 2,442 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to fall. The most recent figure is 332.3 per 100,000 from Jan. 27 to Feb. 9.

That is about five lower than the previous week. The rate was over 1,000 the week of Christmas.

Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Lucas County had a case rate of 313.3 per 100,000 and met two indicators: new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 3,501 on Jan. 31 to 3,597, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 87 confirmed active cases, 13 more than the previous Friday.

There were three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county over the last week. The total increased to 48, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 197 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 33,278 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 677 deaths reported in the county.

There were 920,217 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 47,538 hospitalizations and 6,836 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 10,351 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 1,308 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• DeWine announced Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio’s nursing homes has dropped more than 77 percent since late November. This dramatic drop in cases follows Ohio’s aggressive efforts to vaccinate residents and staff in Ohio’s long-term care facilities.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-7.jpg