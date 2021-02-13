Posted on by

Childhood developmental screenings offered


Appointments are now available for early childhood developmental screenings in the area.

Screening dates in Fulton County are Feb. 22 at Crossroads Evangelical Church, 845 E. Leggett St., Wauseon; March 8 at Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St.; and March 22, Northwest Ohio ESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.

To get a screening appointment complete Ages Stages questionnaire at https://www.asqonline.com/family/f34be3. Then wait for a phone call for appointment.

Those with no online access can call 567-444-4818.

The screenings are for ages 0-5. Children do not need to attend this event if they will be entering kindergarten or are currently enrolled in early intervention or preschool through a local school district or NwOESC.

Screenings last about one hour, focusing on vision, hearing, speech and language, fine and gross motor, physical growth and social emotional.

If a level 2 snow emergency is issued the day of your screening, the screening will be cancelled. COVID-19 precautions will be taken.

Refer to the Northwest Ohio ESC website, nwoesc.k12.oh.us, for details.