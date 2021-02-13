Four County BPA officers announced

Officers of the over 75-member Four County Career Center Business Professionals of America chapter in Archbold include – front, from left – BPA Regional Officer Zacary Sparks, Edon, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; President Mason Stickley, Pettisville, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Vice President Brendan Degryse, Fairview, Computer Programming & Game Design; Secretary Garrett Diaz, Tinora, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity – back, from left – AM Treasurer Alpatha Coleman, Hicksville, Medical Office Technologies; AM Public Relations, William Decator, Bryan, Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; and PM Public Relations Jazalyn Baker, Patrick Henry, Medical Office Technologies. Not pictured: PM Treasurer Samantha Whitlock, Ayersville, Medical Office Technologies. BPA Officers sponsor various activities and attend leadership workshops throughout the year. The BPA chapter also assists in the Northwest Ohio Special Olympics. Advisors are Tina Short, Accounting & Business Management; Mary Jo Beilharz, Medical Office Technologies; Tim Ricketts, I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; and Matt Geiger, I.T. Academy – Computer Programming & Game Design.

