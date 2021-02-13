3 motorists cited during traffic blitz

Three citations were issued during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz designated Super Bowl Blitz and conducted Feb. 7-8 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. The citations issued were for two speed violations and one driving under suspension violation. Deputies made seven traffic stops and also issued five warnings.

The sheriff’s office will conduct a Traffic Enforcement Blitz between Feb. 14-20 during various hours at various location around the county. Deputies will look for distracted driving, seat belt, speed, and impaired driving violations.

Traffic blitzes are funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.