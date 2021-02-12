BGSU offers summer youth programs

Discover summer learning opportunities for kids in third grade through high school with Summer Academic and Youth Programs through Bowling Green State University.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many of the summer camps that are normally in-person will be virtual this summer.

Summer academic camps provide opportunities for students to connect to BGSU while expanding their knowledge, building life skills and exploring their interests.

Visit the youth summer programs website at https://www.bgsu.edu/pre-college-programs/summer-academic-and-youth-programs as new programs are continuously added.

Pre-college camps & program offerings include:

• Academic Enrichment Camp 3rd – 8th

• Audio Production

• Farm 2 Fork

• Forensic Science

• Future Med: Exploring Health Careers

• Nutrition & Fitness: Eat 2 Compete

• Pre-Law Camp

• Summer Music Institute

• Veterinary Science

To individuals with disabilities, indicate if you need special services, assistance or appropriate modifications to fully participate in this event by contacting Accessibility Services, access@bgsu.edu, 419-372-8495.