DeWine announces plan to improve unemployment system experience

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week announced the formation of a new Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) public-private partnership team designed to improve Ohioans’ experiences with the unemployment system.

Members of the team will include highly-skilled experts, most of whom are on loan from some of Ohio’s top banking and insurance companies, including Fifth Third Bank, Nationwide, Western & Southern Financial Group, Encova Insurance, and KeyBank.

Pat Tiberi, President and CEO of the Ohio Business Roundtable, worked with business leaders to identify the best talent for the partnership team who have experience in large organizations’ call centers, claims processes, and fraud detection.

“These experts will provide recommendations and solutions to improve the call center, claims process, and fraud detection efforts in the state unemployment system,” said DeWine. “They’ll examine short-term and long-term improvements. Our goal is quick action while keeping an eye on the long-term best processes going forward, and we will continue working to improve the unemployment system so that eligible Ohioans in need can receive the financial assistance they are counting on during this pandemic.”

The team currently has around 16 members but is expected to grow.