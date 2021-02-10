Health department provides COVID vaccine update

The Fulton County Health Department on Monday provided an update on local COVID-19 vaccinations.

The health department and Fulton County Health Center (FCHC) continue to work through the Phase 1B tiers. They are currently in the 75 years and older tier.

They expect to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments for those in the 70 years old and above age group the week of Feb. 22, pending continued receipt of 200-300 vaccine doses or more per week.

Fulton County Health Department and FCHC have been working together holding community vaccination clinics at the Fulton County Fairgrounds. Over the past three weeks, 1,513 vaccines were given.

Officials urged those waiting for a vaccination to continue to be diligent in:

– Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds,

– Wearing masks,

– Maintaining six-foot distance,

– Reserving close interactions to immediate family/household.

