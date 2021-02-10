SHS students qualify for state BPA contest

Joshua Vance, Trent Weigel, Samantha Taylor, Elizabeth Ottney, Joshua Alvarez and Jacquelyn Lennex will be competing at the Ohio State Business and Professionals of America contest March 11-12 for a chance to represent the state of Ohio at the national level this spring in Orlando, Florida.

Swanton High School accounting students took part in the Regional Business Professionals of America accounting competition in December. The students this year dominated the region by capturing 21 awards, including the six State BPA qualifiers.

Lennex was regional champion in Personal Financial Management, with Ottney as regional champion in Payroll Accounting. Vance was regional champion in Advanced Accounting and regional champion in an open event in Financial Math and Analysis. Weigel was regional runner-up in Advanced Accounting, with Taylor taking third in the same event. Alvarez is the remaining state qualifier with a third place finish in Payroll Accounting..

Other placers at the regional tournament were Blaine Pawlowicz, fourth place in Advanced Accounting; Brier Cook, fifth place in Advanced Accounting; Jasmin Kenzie, sixth place in Advanced Accounting and third place in Financial Math and Analysis; Conner Cass, fourth place in Payroll Accounting and regional runner-up in Financial Math and Analysis; Avril Roberts, fifth place in Payroll Accounting; Lauren Hall, fourth place in Personal Financial Management; Ian Saunders, fifth place in Personal Financial Management; Seth Garling, sixth place in Personal Financial Management; Riley Bellner, fourth place in Fundamental Accounting; Taylor, fourth place in Financial Math and Analysis; Ava Bond, fifth place in Financial Math and Analysis and Ottney with a sixth place finish in Financial Math and Analysis.

Swanton accounting students are in a two year program funded through Penta Career Center and are receiving college accounting credits through the College Credit Plus Option.