Fulton Co. EMS replacement levy among those on May 4 ballot

Additional, renewal, and replacement levies will be on the May 4 primary ballot in Fulton County.

An emergency medical service replacement levy is the only countywide issue on the ballot.

The five-year, 4-mill levy is part of a new EMS plan proposed to support the county’s seven EMS entities. The levy would also allow for the creation of an eighth, central EMS location to provide back-up mutual aid to the county’s northern communities.

The levy would replace two current 2-mill levies and generate additional revenue.

Also, Pike-Delta-York Local Schools will try again to pass a five-year, 1% income tax.

In November, voters turned down the proposed 1% income tax by a 57-43% margin. The income tax is estimated to generate approximately $1.5 million annually.

Fulton Township is asking voters to approve a new five-year, 1-mill levy for fire expenses.

Clinton Township voters will decide whether to approve an additional five-year, 0.15-mill levy for maintenance and operating expenses of the township cemeteries. They will also vote on a five-year, 0.3-mill replacement levy for current expenses.

Archbold area voters will see two renewal levies on the May ballot. The Archbold school district will ask voters to approve a five-year, 4.13-mill renewal levy providing for emergency requirements of the district. German Township voters will decide on a five-year, 0.6-mill renewal levy for purchasing and maintaining fire apparatus, equipment, and any related fire expenses.

Wauseon Council

There will be no primary election for local candidates because not enough filed to run.

The charter of the City of Wauseon says a primary election for City Council will only be held if more than twice as many candidates successfully file as there are seats available. As only three candidates filed for the three seats available this year, all candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 general election ballot without going through a primary.

The three candidates running for three spots are Harold Stickley, Steve Schneider, and Sarah Heising. Stickley and Schneider and running for re-election.

Patrick Griggs, who was appointed to an empty seat on Council last year did not file to run. Heising was among those interviewed for the seat before Griggs was appointed.

