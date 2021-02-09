Wauseon schools could earn $20K for power dip

The Wauseon school district could potentially earn as much as $25,000 simply by powering down for one hour.

At a Board of Education meeting held Friday by teleconference, Treasurer David Fleming announced that the district is interested in a Demand Response Participation Agreement with New York-based JMI Consultants. Fleming said on a yet undetermined date the school district would be asked to power down its systems off their peak to a level determined by the power company, and remain at the requested power level for one hour.

Should the school district fully participate, it could receive compensation of between $10,000-$25,000 nine to 12 months later. Based on estimates provided, the district might receive about $20,000 for the effort. No agreement with JMI Consultants has been finalized.

Superintendent Troy Armstrong told board members he and Fleming consulted with the school district’s operations supervisor and technology department to ensure the the power-down won’t cause problems in their areas. The school district will receive a week’s advance notice.

“Everyone’s in agreement that we’d like to move forward with this in an attempt to earn some revenue for the district,” Armstrong said.

In other business, board members approved the following donations: Whole frozen chickens from Lisa Torres, 123 pounds of ground pork from Terry and Carissa Beck, the hog processing cost from Brookview Farms, the additional hog processing cost from Janet Cochran, a deep freezer and PVC pipe from Molly and Blake Pfund, 150 labels for holiday food boxes and a temporary privacy divider from Jim and Lisa Williams, $40 from Jessi Leija, and $200 from Lowell and Linda Richer, all for the elementary school food pantry; wood from Fulton Lumber for a raised flower bed for the primary school science center; bags of coffee beans from Biggby Coffee for primary school sensory tables; $725 and $3,800 from the Wauseon Athletic Boosters for a high school cheer banner and weight lifting racks, respectively; and $200 from Russ and Karen Dominique for middle school yearbooks.

The board also approved the following: a motion for a “then and now” certificate for $3,89.62 to NBEC for managed broadband additions for IT; a resolution authorizing the school board to purchase and use of an “employee dishonesty and faithful performance of duty policy” through the Ohio School Plan instead of individual surety bonds for personnel required to acquire a bond; motion to approve district enrollment with JMI Consultants into a Demand Response Participation Agreement; and a second reading of NEOLA bylaw policy revisions for cost principles – spending federal funds and procurement – federal grants/funds.

Approved personnel matters included: the Rachel Wixey and Associates substitute list; the resignation of Technology Director Curt Crew for purposes of retirement, effective June 1, 2021; a three-year administrative contract to Josh Oyer as Director of Technology; a one-year limited classified contract to Susana McLeod as a full-time bus driver; a transfer for McLeod from a four-hour elementary school playground aide; a request for unpaid parental leave for Elizabeth Davis following six weeks of leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act; a one-year certificated supplemental contract to Rebecca Stucky as junior high track coach. Volunteer positions approved included Tucker Armstrong, volunteer wrestling coach; Natalie Miller and Derek Rupp, volunteer track coaches; and Hunter Nofizer, student athletic worker.

Board members entered into executive session to discuss employment. No action was taken.

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

