COVID case rate continues to fall in Fulton County

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 case rate continues to fall. The most recent figure is 337.1 per 100,000 from Jan. 20 to Feb. 2.

That is over 100 lower than the previous week. The rate was over 1,000 the week of Christmas.

Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. All but four of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

Lucas County had a case rate of 425.8 per 100,000 and met two indicators: new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases climbed from 3,501 on Jan. 31 to 3,597, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 87 confirmed active cases, 13 more than the previous Friday.

There were three additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county over the last week. The total increased to 48, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 197 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 33,278 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 677 deaths reported in the county.

There were 920,217 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 47,538 hospitalizations and 6,836 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 10,351 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 1,308 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Every zip code in Fulton County had a case rate under 450 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The Archbold zip code had one of the higher case rates in the area over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were 423.7 cases per 100,000 people, with a total of 28 cases over two weeks.

There were 33 new cases reported in the Delta zip code, for a case rate of 384.5 per 100,000. Swanton had 35 new cases and a rate of 308.

Wauseon was 264.2 per 100,000 with 35 cases reported, and Fayette had 255.3 per 100,000 with 7 cases.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• Ohio is among the top five states for delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses to long-term care facility residents, Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday. As a result of this aggressive effort to vaccinate those in long-term care, Ohio is beginning to see a drop in cases.

Pfizer has notified Ohio that they believe they will increase their shipment of vaccine by 40 percent around mid-to-late February. Shipments could additionally increase even more by the end of March. Pfizer is currently shipping approximately 73,000 doses to Ohio per week.

Moderna doses have increased from 73,200 two weeks ago to 105,600 doses that are expected next week.

Ohio was one of the first states to draw unused doses from the long-term care program, and those 77,000 extra doses are being delivered this week to select CVS and Walgreens pharmacies.

