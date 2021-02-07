NSCC awarded $1.7M development grant

Northwest State Community College in Archbold has received a nearly $1.7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor for continued workforce development efforts in the region.

The college is one of only 11 schools nationwide selected to receive the grant, which is part of the “Strengthening Community College Training Grants” program to build the capacity of community colleges to meet labor market demand for a skilled workforce. NSCC was the only Ohio school to receive the honor.

A total of $40 million was awarded nationwide for this initiative.

The “Strengthening Community Colleges Training Grants” program is designed to address the skill development needs of employers and to support workers in gaining skills and transitioning quickly from unemployment to employment. The grants also build the capacity of community colleges to address challenges associated with the pandemic, such as expanding online and technology-enabled learning.

According to the DOL, “Grant recipients are individual community colleges or a consortium of community colleges undertaking capacity building and systems change at the institutional or state level, respectively. Both consortia and single institutions will work with required workforce development system partners and employer partners to train a broad spectrum of workers, including dislocated workers, incumbent workers, and new entrants to the workforce.”

NSCC President Dr. Michael Thomson said the college “is very grateful for this $1,689,151 Strengthening Community Colleges Training Initiative grant to continue our work in upskilling the northwest Ohio workforce to meet the current and future needs of advance manufacturing companies. NSCC is proud to partner with over 20 employers and several local public entities to provide remote and hybrid upskilling of our residents. It gives employers the workforce they need as well as our residents strong family-sustaining wages.”