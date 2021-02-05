Info on reading Expositor’s e-Edition

This is a reminder that beginning Thursday, Feb. 11, the Fulton County Expositor will be available online at fcnews.org in e-Edition format only on Thursdays moving forward. You can read the article published Feb. 2 “Expositor Plans for Thursday Paper Changes” for more information or read about it on our website.

What this means is that on Thursdays your Expositor newspaper will be available by clicking on the e-Edition link on our homepage.

If you are a current subscriber and cannot access the e-Edition when you click on the link, please check the following:

– Have you ever created a username (email address) and password at fcnews.org?

• If the answer is yes, enter your email address and password and click on login.

• If the answer is no, please call us at 419-335-2010 ext. 2522. Be prepared to give the circulation department personnel your email address so they can enter it into the system and help you sign up.

We appreciate your time and patience with this process and look forward to continuing to serve you with Fulton County Expositor news and information.

You will continue to receive your county newspaper on Tuesdays in paper form