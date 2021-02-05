COURTHOUSE NEWS

COMMON PLEAS COURT

Lori Ploegmaxers, Wauseon, vs. Jessann M. Ingwer, Deshler, Ohio, other civil.

Elise Marks, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Marks, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Timothy Zuver, Waldron, Mich., vs. Caylob A. Alcock, Morenci, Mich., other civil.

Angela Richter, Swanton, vs. Joshua L. Jaqua, Swanton, other civil.

Nicole Corbin, Swanton, vs. Danny Schoenegge, Toledo, Ohio, domestic violence.

Union Home Mortgage Corp., Sylvania, Ohio, vs. Robert Garza, Wauseon, foreclosure.

Tony S. Ruby, Lyons, vs. Lisa Marie Woody-Ruby, Toledo, Ohio, dissolution of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Rick E. Demoe II, 31, Delta, rail repairer, and Jordache J. Masaniai-Haggerton, 37, Delta, homemaker.

Charles W. Ott, 69, Erie, Mich., retired, and JoAnn M. Howell, 83, Erie, Mich., retired.

Eric R. Fry 40, Wauseon, pizza delivery, and Tina M. Opdycke, 40, Wauseon, accountant.

Jay J. Marr, 40, Delta, union labor, and Jayme M. Burgoon, 44, Delta, bus driver.

Donald William Bird III, 45, Fayette, arborist, and Kara A. Keefer, 34, Fayette, dietary production manager.

Alex B. St. John, 32, Wauseon, student, and Sheila A. Cabrales Sandoval, 25, Wauseon, unemployed.

Real Estate Transfers

Sue A. Junge, trustee, to Archbold Board of Education, 337 Park St., Archbold, $115,000.

Penelope G. Risher to Melanie D. Sears, 4697 County Road 3, Swanton, $160,000.

Daniel J. and Amanda A. Carrizales to Amanda and Joshua Rosso, 217 Clark St., Swanton, $133,000.

Bradley J. and Antoinette Bloomer to Amanda and Joshua Rosso, 5808 County Road 2, Swanton, $325,000.

Matthew R. Zeunen to Troy and Gretchen Overmier, 1410 County Road 7, Delta, $31,000.

Wolverine Properties Ltd. to N8 Properties LLC, 202 Westfield Drive, Archbold, $475,000.

Andrew S. Garrow to Andrew S. Garrow, County Road 19, Fayette, $111,920.

David E. Martin Jr. and Alyssa E. Kempf to Alex M. and Tina Jo Tedrow, County Road 11-2, Wauseon, $145,900.

Shirley K. Hamilton to Alex M. and Tina Jo Tedrow, County Road 11-2, Wauseon, $335,000.

Christopher J. and Sarah A. Steffel to Rolando Corpus, 1336 N. Cornell Lane, Wauseon, $230,000.

Patricia A. Tredway to Robert H. Wittscheck, County Road U, Metamora, $8,400.\

W. Scott and Kimberly A. Johnson to Trenton R. Sauber, 132 W. Washington St., Wauseon, $123,000.

Aaron R. Call and Clayton P. Cameron to Shannon E. Shulters, 221 S. Adrian St., Lyons, $110,000.

Steven E. and Renee L. Mack to Gene Wilson Jr., 3230 U.S. 20, Metamora, $62,500.

William K. Heckler to Beth M. and Timothy R. McSurley, 3 Pelton Drive, Delta, $122,000.