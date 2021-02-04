Motorists cited during blitz

Four motorists were issued citations during a Traffic Enforcement Blitz conducted Jan. 6-24 by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Citations were issued for four speed violations and one operating a vehicle while intoxicated over 21 violation. Deputies made 11 traffic stops and also issued seven warnings.

A Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Super Bowl Blitz, will be held Feb. 7-8 at various times in various locations throughout the county. Deputies will look for impaired driving and associated violations.

The traffic blitz was funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.