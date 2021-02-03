New case numbers similar to early last week in Fulton Co.

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 12 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 40 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,525 cases overall. Last week, there were also 52 new cases reported on Monday and Tuesday.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, and the total remains at 45.

There were two new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That makes for a total of 194 so far in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 1,933 females and 1,580 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 32,852 cases and 675 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,478 cases and 88 deaths, Williams County 2,883 cases and 73 deaths, and Henry County 2,303 cases and 56 deaths.

There have been 902,736 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there have been 46,659 hospitalizations and 6,730 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There are 10,084 confirmed deaths statewide, with 1,252 more probable COVID-19 deaths, through Tuesday.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine both received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine Tuesday morning from Dr. Kevin Sharrett at Kettering Health Network’s Jamestown office in Greene County. The DeWines became eligible for the vaccine this week as part of the 70 and older age group.

Those currently eligible to receive vaccine in Ohio are:

– Those 70 years of age and older,

– Teachers and school personnel who are necessary for in-person learning in specified counties,

– Individuals with severe congenital, early-onset, or inherited conditions and with developmental or intellectual disabilities,

– Individuals with severe congenital, early-onset, or inherited conditions and developmental or intellectual disabilities should have been contacted by their local county board of developmental disabilities to schedule their vaccination. If you believe that you or a loved one falls into this category and hasn’t been contacted, please contact your county board of developmental disabilities.

• Some northeast Ohio residents will need to be revaccinated after it became known that vaccines were not properly stored.

Tuesday, Walgreens Pharmacy alerted the Ohio Department of Health that vaccines that had not been stored under the proper cold storage conditions were administered Sunday to some residents in five long-term care facilities. Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, residents who received these vaccines will be revaccinated.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

