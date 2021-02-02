A warm welcome home for 180th airmen

Members of the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing were greeted with hugs and tears on Tuesday afternoon after returning from Afghanistan. The airmen returned following overseas deployments throughout the Central Command Area of Responsibility. Throughout 2020, more than 400 Stinger Airmen deployed to seven countries within the CENTCOM region to support several individual, six-month, Agile Combat Support deployments as well as a three-month Aerospace Expeditionary Force deployment. The individual ACS deployments began departing the 180th Fighter Wing between April and July. While those ACS members who deployed in early spring began returning home in October, the summer ACS deployers began returning home this month, with the final Airmen returning home Tuesday. The AEF deployment included a 12 aircraft and 300 Airman aviation package to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan. The deployments were in support of Operation Resolute Support.

