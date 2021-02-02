Museum offering take home HistorTea

The Museum of Fulton County is offering a COVID safe event with A Tea for Two. It is a take home version of the HistorTEA program.

Each kit is prepared for two people and includes teacups, saucers, three flavors of scones, three types of desserts, your choice of two tea varieties, three recipes for the popular tea sandwiches, and a take home history program so you can enjoy an afternoon tea for you and a loved one.

Kits are $28 or $23 for members. Prepaid reservations are currently being take through Feb. 11. Tea kit pick up will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 13.

To reserve a kit, call 419-337-7922 or purchase online at museumoffultoncounty.org.