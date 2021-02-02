Wensink joins museum as director of development

TOLEDO – The Toledo Museum of Art has hired Jenny Wensink as the museum’s director of development. Wensink began her appointment at TMA on Jan. 4.

“The Toledo Museum of Art is excited to announce the hiring of Jenny Wensink to develop and lead its fundraising and donor engagement strategies,” said Adam Levine, the museum’s Edward Drummond and Florence Scott Libbey director. “In addition to her strong admiration for the arts and commitment to the Northwest Ohio community, Jenny is passionate about helping donors see the impact of their philanthropy.”

Wensink comes to TMA from Bowling Green State University, where she has held several positions in the office of university advancement since 2011. In her most recent role as BGSU’s director of annual giving and alumni relations — a position she held since 2016 — Wensink oversaw annual giving, strategic planning, donor engagement and digital fundraising initiatives, helping BGSU grow its annual fundraising to more than $21 million.

Prior to her work at BGSU, Wensink served as assistant director of development at Ohio State University.

“I look forward to building a development platform alongside the Toledo Museum of Art staff that helps the museum achieve its ongoing membership and fundraising goals. TMA is such a special place with an extraordinary impact in the community. I’m truly honored and so excited to join the team,” Wensink said.

“Jenny is an accomplished advancement professional and a proven leader in team operations and strategic planning. We look forward to her joining the staff at the Museum as well as its senior management team,” Levine added.

Wensink received her Bachelor of Science in agricultural communications in 2006 from OSU and her Master of Art in public administration, with a focus on leadership and nonprofit management, from BGSU in 2017.