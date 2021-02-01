Snow blankets area in white

The first substantial snowfall of the winter season hit the area over the weekend. The snow began Saturday night and lasted into Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the entire area and road conditions became treacherous. A Level 1 snow emergency was also issued.

All Fulton County schools, with the exception of Swanton Local Schools, were closed on Monday due to the road conditions. Swanton’s start was delayed two hours.

A general 2-5 inches of snow fell on the area. Toledo Express Airport reported over 4 inches of snow. Snowfall for the winter is still below normal.

The heaviest snowfall accumulations were noted roughly along and south of the US 30 corridor where reports of 5 to 9 inches of snowfall were received, according to the National Weather Service.

After a brief warm up to near 40 degrees this week, more winter weather is possible. Long range computer models are showing that temperatures below zero are possible along with a weekend storm somewhere in the eastern half of the United States.

The parking area for Swanton Elementary School on Crestwood Drive is cleared Sunday morning. At Toledo Express Airport 4.6 inches of snow was reported from the weekend storm. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_jan-21-snow.jpg The parking area for Swanton Elementary School on Crestwood Drive is cleared Sunday morning. At Toledo Express Airport 4.6 inches of snow was reported from the weekend storm. Drew Stambaugh | Fulton County Expositor Snow covers the Imagination Kingdom playground in Wauseon Sunday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/02/web1_Imagination-snow.jpg Snow covers the Imagination Kingdom playground in Wauseon Sunday. Janice May | Fulton County Expositor