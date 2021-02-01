Fulton County jobless rate up slightly

The unemployment rate in Fulton County ticked up slightly in December, according to data released last week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The rate was 4.8%, which was an increase from 4.2% in November. In December 2019, the unemployment rate was 3.9% in Fulton County.

In Lucas County, the unemployment rate fell slightly from 6.2% in November to 6% in December. In December of 2019 the rate was 4.2%.

Among the state’s 88 counties, preliminary December 2020 unemployment rates ranged from a low of 2.7% in Holmes County to a high of 7.7% in Noble County. From November, unemployment rates increased in 59 counties, decreased in 17 counties, and remained the same in 12 counties.

The comparable unemployment rate for Ohio was 5.2% in December.

Eleven counties had unemployment rates at or below 4% in December.

The counties with the lowest rates, other than Holmes were: Mercer, 3%; Putnam, 3.4%; Delaware and Union, 3.6%; Auglaize, 3.7%; Wayne, 3.8%; Wyandot, 3.9%; and Madison, Van Wert, and Warren, 4%.

Five counties had unemployment rates at or above 7% in December. The counties with the highest rates, other than Noble were: Erie, 7.4%; Monroe, 7.3%; Huron, 7.1%; and Ottawa, 7%.

Ohio’s adjusted unemployment rate was 5.5% in December 2020, down from 5.7% in November. Ohio’s non-agricultural wage and salary employment decreased 11,500 over the month, from a revised 5,253,200 in November to 5,241,700 in December 2020.

The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in December was 315,000, down from 328,000 in November. The number of unemployed has increased by 78,000 in the past 12 months from 237,000. The December unemployment rate for Ohio increased from 4.1% in December 2019.

The U.S. unemployment rate for December was 6.7%, unchanged from November, and up from 3.6% in December 2019.