DeWine announces curfew length decreased by hour

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week announced that the statewide curfew would be pushed back one hour, changing the start time of the curfew to 11 p.m. The new hours last through Feb. 11.

The change was made because Ohio hospitalizations for COVID-19 have remained below 3,500 for seven consecutive days. Depending on the number of hospitalization over the next couple weeks, the curfew could be lengthened, shortened further or stay the same.

The order says individuals within the state must stay at a place of residence during the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. except for obtaining necessary food, medical care, or social services or providing care for others. There are several other exclusions including the homeless, First Amendment-related activities, and travel required by court order.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. All but four of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

The case rate in Fulton County has continued to drop and is now at 458.1 per 100,000 from Jan. 13-26. The rate was over 1,000 the week of Christmas.

Lucas County had a case rate of 551.2 per 100,000 and met two indicators: new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases, climbed from 3,393 on Jan. 24 to 3,501, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 74 confirmed active cases, 16 fewer than the previous Friday.

There were two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county over the last week. The total increased to 45, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 190 as of Sunday.

Lucas County has had 32,637 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 639 deaths reported in the county.

There were 895,792 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 46,215 hospitalizations and 6,690 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 9,955 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 1,220 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• The Swanton zip code had one of the higher case rates in the area over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were 592.3 cases per 100,000 people with a total of 75 cases over two weeks.

There were 31 new cases reported in the Wauseon zip code, for a case rate of 234 per 100,000. Delta had 35 new cases and a rate of 407.8.

Archbold was 393.4 per 100,000 with 26 cases reported and Metamora 441.8 per 100,000 with 6 cases.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-14.jpg