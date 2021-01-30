Legion holding breakfast

Sons of the American Legion will hold a breakfast buffet Saturday, Feb. 6, 7:30-11 a.m., at American Legion Post #265 in Wauseon.

Included are all you can eat pancakes, French toast, and eggs to order. On the buffet: scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, bacon, and toast. Coffee, milk, and orange juice available.

The cost is $9/adults; $8/veterans; $7/senior citizens; $6/children 8-12. Children under eight years old free with paid adult.

The American Legion is located at 1105 N. Shoop Ave.