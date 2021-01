Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon is accepting donations for its annual Community Days Rummage Sale

The sale will be held Mar. 18 and 19, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and March 20, 8 a.m.-noon.

Last day for donations will be March 5. Contact Edith Beachy, 419-337-1904, or Karen Grieser, 419-445-8361.