Fulton County schools among last to receive COVID vaccine

Fulton County school teachers and other staff will not receive COVID-19 until the final week of February. The county’s schools

The county’s schools are listed in the fourth and final week of distribution announced by the State of Ohio on Friday. Schools in Fulton County have been almost entirely in-person since the start of the school year.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

The plan also makes the process as simple as possible for staff to be vaccinated and is organized to allow most K-12 staff in a county to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date. For the limited number of counties where vaccinations will take place over multiple weeks, local leaders will make the logistical and scheduling decisions.

Eligible recipients may learn more about the locations and times of the vaccination sites from their administrators. The following documents list the entities by county in the week when teachers and personnel are able to begin vaccinations.