Real estate taxes due soon

Fulton County real estate tax bills for the first half 2020 are due Feb. 5. Taxes paid after the due date will accrue a penalty of 5% if paid within 10 days and 10% thereafter.

The tax statements were mailed out on Jan. 5. The tax amounts are available on the auditor’s portion of the county website www.fultoncountyoh.com or by calling the office.

Taxpayers who have not received a tax statement, unless there is an escrow account, are asked to call the treasurer’s office at 419-337-9252.

Online payments can be made at www.fultoncountyoh.com. If you are paying by credit card or debit card, there is a convenience fee.

Office hours are Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.