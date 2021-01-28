COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Tyler W. White, Wauseon, vs. Kendra E. White, Wauseon, dissolution of marriage without children.

Velocity Investments LLC, Wall, N.J., vs. Brian Hageman, Wauseon, other civil.

Snap-On Credit LLC, Libertyville, Ill., vs. Terrance Lovejoy, Archbold, other civil.

Bethany Abbot, Wauseon, vs. Estate of Gordon M. Ward, Delta, other civil.

Lori Ploegmakers, Wauseon, vs. Jessann M. Ingwer, Deshler, Ohio, other civil.

Elise Marks, Wauseon, vs. Stephen Marks, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Marriage Licenses

Dylan L. Collins, 29, Archbold, fabricator, and Jordin D. Sovine, 28, Archbold, dialysis technician.

Randall E. Miller, 46, Wauseon, maintenance manager, and Ashleigh C. Smith, 37, Wauseon, surgical technician.

Timothy A. McCroskey Jr., 32, Delta, delivery driver, and Myah B. Welch-Notter, 22, Delta, Ohio Dept. of Development.

Christopher J. Bierie, 29, Swanton, public employee, and Ashley E. Roberts, 29, Toledo, supervisor.

Rick E. Demoe II, 31, Delta, rail repairer, and Jordache J. Masaniai-Haggerton, 37, Delta, homemaker.

Charles W. Ott, 69, Erie, Mich., retired, and JoAnn M. Howell, 83, Erie, Mich., retired.

Real Estate Transfers

Larry R. and Linda A. Lee to Stacey L. Krohn, 119 Sanderson Ave., Swanton, $84,000.

Ainsley E. Kretz to Tyler J. and Miranda Shepherd, 315 Wood St., Delta, $210,000.

Luke W. and Elizabeth A. Gardner to Derek B. and Cathleen Kania, 405 W. Garfield Ave., Swanton, $249,000.

Derek B. Kania to Johnathan P. Marsh, 101 Fairfield Drive, Swanton, $219,900.

Marcus B. and Brooke M. Schuette to Jason and Kimberly Stevens, 319 Clinton St., Wauseon, $159,900.

Nathaniel T. Church to Brandon and Deborah Simenski, 5270 County Road H, Delta, $520,000.

Mary Reckner to Gary W. Valentine, County Road 11-2, Wauseon, $296,660.

Amber Ebersole to the Gorham Township Board of Trustees, 13515 State Hwy. 66, Fayette, $60,000.

Larry R. and Linda A. Lee to G&P Investments LLP, 119 Dodge St., Swanton, $109,900.

Teena D. Fenton to Katrina J. Jaramillo and Isaac Adam, 303 E. Walnut St., Wauseon, $152,625.

David M. Lersch, successor trustee, to Daniel E. Heer, County Road L, Fayette, $840,398.

David L. Stuckey, trustee, to Clark A. Page and Jean Dana, trustees, 24283 U.S. 20A, Archbold, $22,000.

Ricky R. and Cindy L. Riegsecker to Julie Weis, 322 Dogwood Lane, Delta, $145,900.

Judith K. Rettle, trustee, to Jessica Hogue and Andrew Fee, 428 Indian Road, Wauseon, $145,900.

Greg Burkholder to Maleke D. Bowman, 621 N. Defiance St., Archbold, $149,900.