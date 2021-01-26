Governor DeWine gives criteria for Ohio curfew changes

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Governor Mike DeWine on Tuesday announced the criteria for changing the state’s curfew.

The Ohio Department of Health has recommended that Ohio’s curfew be amended to 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. when COVID-related hospital utilization drops below 3,500 for seven consecutive days. As of Tuesday, hospitalizations had been below 3,500 for the past six days.

If hospitalizations remain at this level for a seventh consecutive day, Ohio’s curfew will be amended on Thursday and will be in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least two weeks. The updated numbers for Wednesday were not available before press time.

If hospital utilization subsequently drops below 3,000 for seven consecutive days, Ohio’s curfew would be amended to 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. for at least two weeks. If hospitalizations drops below 2,500 for seven consecutive days, the Ohio Department of Health would recommend lifting the curfew.

If, at any point, the number of COVID-related hospitalizations begins to rise, health officials could re-institute the curfew measures.

“When our COVID hospitalizations are above 2,500, which is more than three times Ohio’s peak in a typical flu season, our hospitals strain in their ability to deliver other care, especially routine diagnostic and procedural care,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Chief Medical Officer for the Ohio Department of Health. “When cases are above 3,500, our hospitals are highly stressed as evidenced by local and regional diversions and the greater need for transfers.”

• The Fulton County Health Department reported 13 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 39 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,417 cases overall.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

One new COVID-19 death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the county total 44.

There was one new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That makes for a total of 186 so far in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 1,884 females and 1,521 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.

Lucas County had 31,794 cases and 634 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,361 cases and 88 deaths, Williams County 2,822 cases and 67 deaths, and Henry County 2,229 cases and 54 deaths.

There have been 872,918 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there have been 45,276 hospitalizations and 6,600 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease, as of Tuesday’s update.

There are 9,678 confirmed deaths statewide, with 1,178 more probable COVID-19 deaths, through Tuesday.

• Share your local COVID-19 related information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-11.jpg