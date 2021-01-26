OSU Extension providing health, financial tips

The Fulton County office of the Ohio State University Extension is starting the new year by offering online programs to help residents with heart health and finances.

The Exention’s email challenge will provide six weeks of tips, research, and resources to help lead a heart-healthy life. At the end of January, all participants will receive a welcome email. They will then receive emails twice a week from Feb. 1 to March 15 giving access to a tracking log and other resources available on the Extension’s Live Healthy Live Well Blog and Facebook page.

Register at go.osu.edu/LHLWArea1. For more information contact Melissa Rupp, Extension Educator Family and Consumer Sciences, at rupp.26@osu.edu or by calling 419-337-9210.

OSU Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Healthy Finances educators are sensitive to the economic challenges many families and their communities face, and are offering free financial education to assist families in improving both present and future economic well-being.

The educators are available to answer your questions on budgeting, bill payment, debt or debt collection, consumer protection, unemployment benefits or loss of income, saving money, and home ownership. Individuals can submit anonymous questions, and a professional will respond via email within five business days.

To submit a question, visit go.osu.edu/AskOSUExtension! Each Friday a financial tip will be shared to strengthen help strengthen finances. Financial Fridays can be found at facebook.com/fulton.osu.edu.

For more information about financial classes, call 419-337-9210.