Portman announces he will not seek another term

Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced Monday that he does not intend to run for re-election in 2022.

“I feel fortunate to have been entrusted by the people of Ohio to represent them in the US Senate,” the Republican Senator said.

“This doesn’t mean I’m leaving now – I still have two more years in my term and I intend to use that time to get a lot done. I will be the top Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, and I have a number of oversight projects and legislative initiatives I’m eager to get across the finish line. Over the next two years, I look forward to being able to focus all my energy on legislation and the challenges our country faces rather than on fundraising and campaigning.”

Portman cited increasing polarization of the the country as a reason for not running again.

“That means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground,” he said. “This is not a new phenomenon, of course, but a problem that has gotten worse over the past few decades.”

Portman served in the House of Representatives from 1993 to 2005 before joining the George W. Bush administration. He was a trade representative then the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

Portman easily won election to the Senate in 2010, replacing retiring George Voinovich. He was re-elected by a nearly 21-point margin in 2016.

