Wauseon kindergarten registration online Feb. 1

Wauseon Primary School will hold its kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year online beginning Monday, Feb. 1.

Any child who will be five years old on or before Aug. 1, 2021, and lives in the Wauseon school district is eligible for entrance into kindergarten. (Please share this information with family and friends of school-age children.) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the school will not hold an in-person registration event. A link entitled New Kindergarten Registration Link will go live on the Wauseon Primary School website Feb. 1.

Families can access the link by selecting Kindergarten Registration under the WPS Info tab at the top of the page. Those that already have a Final Forms account due to another child already enrolled in the district should use that account to enroll the new student. Do not create a new account.

In preparing for the link to open, have the following documents ready to upload: immunization record; official birth certificate from the Fulton County Health Department – a certificate of live birth record from the hospital will​ not​ meet this requirement; the child’s Social Security number; proof of residency ​in the form of ​ a current utility bill in the parent’s name – i.e. gas, electric, water, propane, etc. – or a lease/rental agreement in the parent’s name and a utility bill in the parent’s name within 30 days; custody papers if applicable.

After registration has been completed and all documentation has been submitted, families will be given a link via the email provided during the registration process. This will direct parents to a website where additional information and forms can be accessed. Families will need to complete the forms provided. Medical forms can be turned in at the beginning of the school year in the fall.

Immunizations required prior to admission to school are: five immunizations for DPT; four immunizations for polio; two immunizations each for rubeola, rubella, and mumps or two combined MMR; three immunizations for Hepatitis B; and two of Varicella vaccine. Contact the Fulton County Health Department if a child needs additional immunizations or for help locating a birth certificate.

Registration will continue through Friday, March 12. For more information, call 419-335-4000 or email ​jweber@wauseonindians.org​.