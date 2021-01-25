DeWine announces extension to curfew order

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health will extend Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until Jan. 30.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care. The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10 p.m.

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19, with the latest update on Thursday. The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. All but four of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

Fulton County had a case rate of 588.7 per 100,000 from Jan. 6-19, which is a decrease from the previous number.

Lucas County had a case rate of 628.2 per 100,000 and met two indicators: new cases increase and new cases per capita.

“Out of any 200 Ohioans, at least one has tested positive for COVID during the past two weeks,” said DeWine. “Additionally, we still have more than one out of four patients who are COVID positive in our ICUs, which means our hospitals are still spending a lot of time and effort to treat these patients who are critically ill with COVID-19.”

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases, climbed from 3,259 on Jan. 17 to 3,393, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 90 confirmed active cases, 50 fewer than the previous Friday.

There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported in the county over the last week. The total remains at 43, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 184 as of Sunday. The median age of those with positive cases was 45.

Lucas County has had 31,500 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 625 deaths reported in the county.

There were 864,322 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 44,783 hospitalizations and 6,521 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 9,555 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 1,156 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Although the number of total cases was not that large, the Metamora zip code had the highest COVID-19 case rate over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. There were 953.7 cases per 100,000 people with a total of 13 cases over two weeks.

There have been 84 new COVID-19 cases in the Swanton zip code over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That is a rate of 663.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Like much of Fulton County, that is a decrease from the previous two-week period.

There were 40 new cases reported in the Wauseon zip code, for a case rate of 302 per 100,000. Delta had 38 new cases and a rate of 442.8.

Archbold was 423.7 per 100,000 with 28 cases reported, Fayette 401.2 per 100,000 with 11 cases, and Lyons 293.8 with 5 cases.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• In Fulton County, 5.45% of residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Also in northwest Ohio, 5.93% of Lucas County residents have received at least one dose, 5.31% of Henry County residents, 3.53% in Defiance County, and 4.43% in Williams County.

