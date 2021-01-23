Bird hunting seasons proposed

Proposed migratory bird hunting seasons that begin in the fall of 2021 were presented to the Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday, Jan. 13, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

It was proposed to increase the combined number of Canada geese and white-fronted geese that may be harvested daily during the waterfowl hunting season. The proposal would allow five geese to be harvested per day during open seasons across all waterfowl hunting zones. A limit of one brant was not proposed to change. The current waterfowl hunting season allows a combined limit of three Canada geese, white-fronted geese, and brant.

A change from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service allows for this increase throughout the Mississippi Flyway, which includes Ohio and other Midwest states. During Ohio’s goose hunting season, Canada geese are most commonly harvested, while white-fronted geese and brant are less common. This change is designed to allow additional harvest of abundant, resident Canada geese, and is based on research that shows limited impact to the migratory subspecies. Hunter preference surveys support the increased bag limit.

A notable update that was also proposed Wednesday would permit active military and veterans to hunt alongside a youth hunter during the special youth, active military, and veterans waterfowl hunting weekend. Previously, a youth hunter was required to hunt with a nonhunting adult, and this proposed change will allow eligible participants to hunt together.

A complete list of proposed hunting season dates for 2021-2022 are available at wildohio.gov. Proposals for Ohio’s white-tailed deer, wild turkey, furbearers, and small game hunting seasons will be presented at the next Ohio Wildlife Council meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 10.