Delta Village Council will be accepting letters of interest to fill a vacated seat on council. The term will expire Dec. 31, 2021.

Letters of interest with resume or any information relative to qualifications for the position, should be submitted before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5 to: Village of Delta, 401 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515.

Envelopes should be clearly marked, Village Council Seat.