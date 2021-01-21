Brief Wauseon City Council meeting addresses WRA

A new policy that excludes city department reports made for a brief meeting of Wauseon City Council on Monday.

The policy, which first took effect at Council’s Jan. 4 meeting, eliminates regular reports from the fire and police departments and the city’s public service, finance, and law directors. Mayor Kathy Huner said previously the change was initiated because the reports are better suited to be presented at Council’s monthly Committee of the Whole meetings.

During Monday’s meeting, led by Council President Shane Chamberlin in Huner’s absence, Councilor Scott Stiriz gave a report on a Wauseon Recreation Association meeting he attended Jan. 11 on Zoom as a Council representative. Stiriz said the WRA reported financial holdings of $11,663.

The WRA also reported that its boys’ and girls’ Little Indian basketball seasons have reached their halfway marks. Stiriz said the organization will host tournaments for both groups over the first two weekends in February.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic caused a 30% drop in participants for all WRA sports activities in 2020, adding, “It’s terrible.”

Lastly, Stiriz said the WRA will invest $1,879 in replacing bases for baseball fields at Dorothy B. Biddle Park on Glenwood Avenue. Stiriz said the bases currently being used are suspected to be original equipment from the park’s opening in 2009.

In legislative matters, Council granted emergency approval of an ordinance authorizing a Shoop Avenue repaving project and a resolution authorizing renewal of an agreement with Schoenhardt and Associates for services to handle Generally Accepted Accounting Principles accounting.

In new business, Council members passed a motion to approve the $366,000 four-year lease of a Vactor brand truck for the city. Also referred to as a vacuum tanker, the truck is most often used for removing liquids and sludge during sewer and septic maintenance.

Council members also approved Huner’s following appointments: Greg Suon, four-year term to the Zoning Board of Appeals; Jeff Stiriz and Steve Schneider, one-year term to the the Charter Revision Commission; Larry Zimmerman, four-year term to the Park Board; Amy Ferguson, five-year term to the Planning Commission; Tom Collins, two-year term to the Tree Commission; Bev Meridew, two-year term to the Pride, Preservation and Design Review Board; Eric Nagle, unexpired term until June 30 to the Charter Revision Commission.

The next Wauseon City Council meeting will be held Monday, Feb. 1, at 5 p.m.

By David J. Coehrs dcoehrs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach David J. Coehrs at 419-335-2010.

