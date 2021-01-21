Future of Fulton County to debut

High school students throughout Fulton County are about to benefit from Future of Fulton County, an aggressive new program designed to provide fast-track employment opportunities for young adults.

The program is a partnership with Fulton County employers, Delta High School, Northwest State Community College, Northwest Ohio Educational Services Center, and OhioMeansJobs|Fulton County. Each student selected to participate will advance through an accelerated four-month, four-module program that will provide valuable experience and teach the skills necessary to become an employee of North Star BlueScope Steel.

“We’ve doubled down on our commitment to the community,” said NSBS President Doug Lange. “North Star BlueScope is partnering with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, Ohio Means Jobs-Fulton County, and Northwest State Community College to make this option possible for area students preparing for their careers.”

North Star will launch Fast Track, its pilot program, this January. Successful participants could join the North Star BlueScope team as soon as May 2021, following their graduation from high school.