Toledo Symphony Orchestra alters performance season

TOLEDO — The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is making changes to its 2020-21 performance schedule.

All performances in the month of January will be performed for virtual audiences only.

All performances January through June will take place at the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle Theater and will be livestreamed on the TSO’s state-of-the-art TAPA Streaming platform, available at stream.artstoledo.com and on Apple TV and Roku devices.

“As we welcome our musicians and audiences back to the concert hall this new year, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and keep the health and safety of all as our top priority,” said Zak Vassar, president and CEO of the Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts. “While COVID-19 conditions in our community prevent us from having live audiences for the month of January, we are thrilled to kick off 2021 with live performances on our streaming platform. Our administrative and artistic teams have created meaningful programs that serve our community and excite new audiences.”

The most notable changes to the TSO’s spring programming include the postponement of two spotlight events, including Bernadette Peters originally scheduled for April 17 and “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in Concert” originally scheduled for May 8. Both events will be rescheduled.

Due to limited artist availability, continued travel restrictions and health and safety concerns, the KeyBank Pops Series has been re-imagined, showcasing Toledo Symphony musicians presenting a fresh take on Pops programming. All the originally scheduled KeyBank Pops Series performances will be rescheduled. Subscribers will receive additional information about their ticket options. The new KeyBank Pops Series line-up includes:

Jan. 23 virtual only – “Strings from the Silver Screen” is a cinematic adventure through some of the most beloved and exhilarating film scores of all time.

February 13, 14 – A romantic journey “To the Moon and Back” featuring love songs, tangos, film music and more.

March 13, 14 – “Sláinte! A St. Patrick’s Day Celebration” is a fusion of storytelling and Irish folk music performed live by the Toledo Symphony.

April 16, 17 – “Forces of Nature: The Toledo Symphony Celebrates Metroparks Toledo” in this multimedia concert featuring stunning time lapse photography and video paired with music that helps tell the story of conservation and activation of our community’s natural resources.

May 27, 28 – “Patriotic Pops – The Toledo Symphony Orchestra” honors the memory of our country’s fallen service members in this program featuring the music of John Williams, John Phillip Sousa and more.

“It’s been a challenging year for all, and I want to thank our musicians, audiences, donors, staff, and volunteers for their flexibility and unwavering support,” says Alain Trudel, music director. “The adjustments we’ve made to KeyBank Pops Series performances uphold our highest artistic standards while maintaining a safe environment for our musicians and concertgoers.”

Modifications will also be made to the ProMedica Masterworks series. Details for all programs can be found at www.toledosymphony.com. Ticket holders will continue to be notified of changes by phone and email.

Limited, in-person tickets to any of the TSO’s 2021 performances can be purchased online at toledosymphony.com or by contacting the box office at boxoffice@artstoledo.com, by calling 419-246-8000, or stopping by at 1838 Parkwood Ave., Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.. Streaming tickets can be purchased online at stream.artstoledo.com.