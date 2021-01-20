Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• The increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases appears to have slowed this week in Fulton County.

The Fulton County Health Department reported 14 new cases on Tuesday. Combined with the 60 cases reported on Monday, there have now been 3,285 cases overall.

There are no updates from the county on weekends, so the Monday number includes Saturday and Sunday figures.

About a month ago, there were 96 new cases reported on Monday, Dec. 21, and 58 new cases on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county remains at 43.

There was one new hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Fulton County reported Tuesday, according to the Fulton County Health Department. That makes for a total of 178 so far in the county.

Among the cases through Tuesday, there were 1,810 females and 1,463 males. The median age for confirmed cases is 45.5.

Lucas County had 30,524 cases and 605 deaths as of Tuesday. Defiance County had 3,225 cases and 78 deaths, Williams County 2,728 cases and 66 deaths, and Henry County 2,135 cases and 47 deaths.

There have been 836,055 cases overall in Ohio. Statewide, there had been 43,605 hospitalizations and 6,391 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 9,252 confirmed deaths statewide, with 1,084 more probable COVID-19 deaths, through Tuesday.

• The schedule for Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine is as follows:

– This week: Ohioans 80 years of age and older.

– Week of Jan. 25: Vaccinations are anticipated to begin for those ages 75 and up. Vaccinations will also be available to those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and who have a developmental or intellectual disability.

A representative from the local county developmental disabilities board will reach out to help coordinate receipt of the vaccination for Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders, as well as a developmental or intellectual disability.

– Week of Feb. 1: Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

– Week of Feb. 8: Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Each provider will begin administering vaccines the day after they receive their shipment. All vaccines must be distributed within seven days.

In Fulton County, vaccine providers are Fulton County Health Department, Fulton County Health Center, and Swanton Kroger pharmacy.

• As of Tuesday, 96% of public school districts in Ohio have committed to returning to school at least partially in-person by March 1, according to Governor Mike DeWine.

Schools committed to at least partially returning to in-person by March 1 have been designated a local Educational Service Center as a working partner. Additional details will be confirmed this week between the working partners and school districts.

School districts are also choosing a retail pharmacy partner, secured by the state, or an existing local partnership, to administer the vaccinations to school personnel. Beginning the week of Feb. 1, vaccination administration will be coordinated with school-provider partnerships, and a majority will be closed clinics for school personnel only.

• The Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors has changed this month’s meeting to Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. due to COVID-19.

