FCCC honors school board members

As part of School Board Recognition Month in January, Four County Career Center in Archbold joins with other districts throughout the state to recognize the important contributions school board members make to their communities.

Serving on the district’s Board of Education for 2021 are:

• Cindra Keeler, starting her 13th year representing Bryan City Schools board and her 13th year on the FCCC board;

• Christine Oberlin, starting her 25th year as a Defiance City board member and her 24th year on the FCCC board;

• Dennis Vetter, starting his 12th year as a Hicksville Exempted Village School board member and his eighth year on the FCCC board;

• Nate Rose, starting his third year as a Montpelier Exempted Village School board member and his second year on the FCCC board; Marcia Bruns, starting her 12th year as a Napoleon City School board member and her seventh year on the Career Center board; Larry Fruth, starting his 17th year as a Wauseon Exempted Village School board member and his 17th year on the Career Center board; Brian Baker, a 26-year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and his 15th year on the FCCC board; Ron Crawford, a 17-year veteran as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and his seventh year on the FCCC board; Deb Gerken, starting her first year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her first year on the FCCC board; Nona Rupp, starting her 11th year as a Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board member and her 11th year on the FCCC board; and Dr. Christine Smallman, starting her fourth year on the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center board and appointed to her first year on the FCCC board.

The Board of Education elected Marcia Bruns as president and Cindra Keeler as vice-president for 2021. Tim Meister is the superintendent and Connie Nicely is the treasurer for the district. FCCC serves 22 school districts in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, and Williams counties.