Swanton Board elects president, VP

The Swanton Board of Education elected a board president and vice president during its organizational meeting on Wednesday.

Kris Oberheim was selected as president and Ben Remer will serve as vice president.

At the regular meeting that followed, the board approved the 2021-22 school calendar and multiple other items. The calendar selected received a majority of votes from district staff.

The first day of classes next school year will be Aug. 25. The last day will be June 3.

Students will be off Dec. 20 to Jan. 3 for the Christmas and New Year holidays. They will also have off April 13-18 around Easter and Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving.

The board also approved annual members in the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) and 2021 membership in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund.

In personnel, Grace Bocher was approved as a student teacher. Emily Avery, Ben Remer, and Gino Levin were approved as Destination Imagination volunteers.

Board members also approved Emily Noegel as an early 2021 graduate.

Donations approved included $2,000 from Rotary Club of Swanton to the general fund and $1,400 from Swanton Welding & Machine to the athletic fund.

Also at the meeting, Superintendent Chris Lake commended staff members for their work with the Swanton Virtual Academy (SVA). He highlighted the work done by Kim Floyd, Courtney Duncan, and Walt Steele.

“When the school year began over 200 students chose to enroll in the SVA rather than to attend school in person. This represented a drastic increase in the number of students who typically take SVA classes,” Lake said. “Over the last three years SVA has been used primarily to provide elective courses for students, especially in the high school.”

With the coronavirus pandemic, the district scaled up SVA. “To say that this change has been a massive undertaking is the understatement of the year,” Lake said.