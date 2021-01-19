Locals receive academic honors

The following individuals were honored recently by their respective college or university.

Tiffin University: Dean’s List – Lindsey New, Fayette; Kevin Crisp, Metamora; Cassandra Lee, Wauseon; Ariel McQuillin, Wauseon.

Mercy College of Ohio: President’s List – Clair Foor, Archbold; Emily Smith, Metamora; Honors List – Kennedy Hammon, Archbold; Kristin Stacy, Delta; Andrea Thatcher, Delta; Dean’s List -Jenni Davis, Delta; Janie Starcher, Delta; Samantha Thomas, Metamora; Benjamin Crowell, Wauseon.

Eastern Mennonite University: Dean’s List – Jake Myers, Archbold.

Trine University: President’s List – Alexa Kessler, Metamora; Augustus Tipping, Metamora; Adam Dumas, Swanton; Travis Mersing, Swanton; Chandler Ruetz, Swanton; Dean’s List – Cory Erbskorn, Archbold; Amanda Baker, Delta; Alexander Majewski, Swanton; Jonah Blanchard, Wauseon; Aaron King, Wauseon.