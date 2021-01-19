Kiefer elected Evergreen Board president

The Evergreen Board of Education held both an organizational and regular meeting on Jan. 11, and selected a president and vice president.

The Board elected Nora Kiefer as president and Jason Miller as vice president for 2021.

They also set the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. as the date and time for regular meetings. Exceptions are Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Monday, March 22.

During the regular meeting, the Board approved the five-year forecast and debt schedule as the tax budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. The tax budget is required to be filed with the county auditor.

They also approved Hannah Vaughn as JV head softball coach and Nolan Ray as a volunteer assistant wrestling coach. The resignation of Beverly Ackerman, middle school and high school head cook, was accepted, effective Jan. 21.

A two-hour delayed start was added this year on March 1 for district staff development.