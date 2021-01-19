SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 7

8:26 a.m., 19480 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Swanton Welding Co., keep the peace.

10:53 a.m., 23595 County Road M, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.

10:56 a.m., 9775 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.

11:11 a.m., 9180 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.

12:52 p.m., 3823 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp. injury accident.

12:55 p.m., 1860 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.

1:10 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, keep the peace.

4:23 p.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

4:26 p.m., 3897 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., breaking and entering.

4:30 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., suicidal threats.

4:45 p.m., 245 Maple St., Metamora, miscellaneous assist.

6:13 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

9:26 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.

Friday, Jan. 8

1:07 p.m., 1984 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., animal call.

2:54 p.m. 15921 County Road F, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.

4:10 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, intoxicated subject.

4:50 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist public.

6:22 p.m., 25500 County Road E, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:28 p.m., 1325 County Road 7, York Twp., identity theft.

7:53 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.

9:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.

11:08 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.

Saturday, Jan. 9

12:16 a.m., County Road EF at State Highway 109, York Twp., assist public.

1:54 a.m., County Road 19 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.

2:57 a.m., County Road C at County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious activity.

10:45 a.m., 4010 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.

2:49 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., harassment.

4:36 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., civil matter.

5:39 p.m., 152 Church Ave. Tedrow, neighbor trouble.

5:54 p.m., 24274 County Road A, German Twp., animal call.

6:54 p.m., 12900 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.

9:22 p.m., County Road A at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.

Sunday, Jan. 10

12:23 a.m., 26966 County Road G, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

2:38 a.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., harassment.

2:51 a.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp.

11:43 a.m., 330 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., check on welfare.

2:25 p.m.,, 20860 County Road H, Franklin Twp., breaking and entering.

3:54 p.m., 320 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.

6:19 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.

6:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:05 p.m., 13840 County Road J, Dover Twp., Ottokee Cemetery, suspicious activity.

Monday, Jan. 11

6:25 a.m., 1102 N. Fulton Lucas Road, Spencer Twp., breaking and entering.

9:26 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.

10:15 a.m., County Road F at County Road 10, York Twp., animal call.

11:13 a.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious activity.

1:56 p.m., 212 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, check on welfare.

2:43 p.m., 15292 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., civil matter.

3:25 p.m., 9246 County Road EF, York Twp., suspicious activity.

4:37 p.m., 1935 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Terry Henricks, stolen vehicle.

5:25 p.m., 207 West St. Archbold, K-9 Unit.

10:03 p.m., 7255 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Swanton Cemetery, reckless operation.

Tuesday, Jan. 12

6:14 a.m., 6576 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Aristocut Styling Salon, accident with property damage.

10:17 a.m., 19947 County Road L, Franklin Twp., assist other unit.

10:22 a.m., 14800 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., identity theft.

12:40 p.m., County Road B at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

3:31 p.m., 6080 County Road 26, German Twp., breaking and entering.

3:37 p.m., Main Street at S. Madison Street, Delta, suicidal threats.

3:57 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, assist other unit.

4:59 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.

5:23 p.m., 14382 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., identity theft.

5:34 p.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property.

5:58 p.m., 2030 County Road H, Fulton Twp., larceny.

6:54 p.m., 14693 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:02 p.m., 23161 County Road JK, Franklin Twp., civil matter.

Wednesday, Jan. 13

5:34 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.

6:25 a.m., County Road 4-1 at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.

7:27 a.m., County Road AC at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.

8:12 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, suspicious activity.

8:39 a.m., 2147 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.

8:39 a.m., 7196 County Road 24, German Twp., 911 hang-up.

10:45 a.m., 10102 County Road 14, Dover Twp., identity theft.

12:17 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of neighbor trouble.

12:31 p.m., 13731 County Road L, Dover Twp., harassment.

12:44 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, disorderly conduct.

2:33 p.m., 2322 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.

2:55 p.m., 2404 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.

3:10 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.

5:01 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., domestic trouble.

5:06 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.

8:40 p.m., 21314 County Road T, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.

9:06 p.m., 5595 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.

10:24 p.m., 11052 County Road F, York Twp., civil process.