SHERIFF’S REPORT

Thursday, Jan. 7
8:26 a.m., 19480 State Hwy. 2, German Twp., Swanton Welding Co., keep the peace.
10:53 a.m., 23595 County Road M, Franklin Twp., livestock on roadway.
10:56 a.m., 9775 County Road 10-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.
11:11 a.m., 9180 County Road 11-2, Pike Twp., identity theft.
12:52 p.m., 3823 State Hwy. 120, Amboy Twp. injury accident.
12:55 p.m., 1860 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., traffic offense.
1:10 p.m., 8225 State Hwy. 108 #22, Dover Twp., Magnuson Hotel, keep the peace.
4:23 p.m., 4676 County Road 6, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
4:26 p.m., 3897 State Hwy. 108, Clinton Twp., breaking and entering.
4:30 p.m., 10349 County Road F, York Twp., suicidal threats.
4:45 p.m., 245 Maple St., Metamora, miscellaneous assist.
6:13 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.
9:26 p.m., 1100 Maplewood Ave. #9, Swancreek Twp., mental issue.
Friday, Jan. 8
1:07 p.m., 1984 U.S. 20, Amboy Twp., animal call.
2:54 p.m. 15921 County Road F, Clinton Twp., keep the peace.
4:10 p.m., 7910 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., Country Corral, intoxicated subject.
4:50 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist public.
6:22 p.m., 25500 County Road E, German Twp., accident with property damage.
6:28 p.m., 1325 County Road 7, York Twp., identity theft.
7:53 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., reckless operation.
9:51 p.m., U.S. 20 at County Road 1, Amboy Twp., possible operating vehicle while intoxicated.
11:08 p.m., County Road K at State Highway 109, York Twp., injury accident.
Saturday, Jan. 9
12:16 a.m., County Road EF at State Highway 109, York Twp., assist public.
1:54 a.m., County Road 19 at Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing, Clinton Twp., hit-skip accident.
2:57 a.m., County Road C at County Road 10, York Twp., suspicious activity.
10:45 a.m., 4010 County Road B, Swancreek Twp., suspicious activity.
2:49 p.m., 11448 County Road F, York Twp., harassment.
4:36 p.m., 4111 County Road HJ, Fulton Twp., civil matter.
5:39 p.m., 152 Church Ave. Tedrow, neighbor trouble.
5:54 p.m., 24274 County Road A, German Twp., animal call.
6:54 p.m., 12900 County Road 14, Chesterfield Twp., accident with property damage.
9:22 p.m., County Road A at County Road 4-1, Swancreek Twp., assist other unit.
Sunday, Jan. 10
12:23 a.m., 26966 County Road G, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
2:38 a.m., 10108 County Road 3, Fulton Twp., harassment.
2:51 a.m., County Road L at State Highway 66, Franklin Twp.
11:43 a.m., 330 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., check on welfare.
2:25 p.m.,, 20860 County Road H, Franklin Twp., breaking and entering.
3:54 p.m., 320 Enterprise Ave., Clinton Twp., 911 hang-up.
6:19 p.m., County Road 24 at County Road D, German Twp., accident with property damage.
6:43 p.m., U.S. 20A at State Highway 66, German Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:05 p.m., 13840 County Road J, Dover Twp., Ottokee Cemetery, suspicious activity.
Monday, Jan. 11
6:25 a.m., 1102 N. Fulton Lucas Road, Spencer Twp., breaking and entering.
9:26 a.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, assist other unit.
10:15 a.m., County Road F at County Road 10, York Twp., animal call.
11:13 a.m., 9451 County Road F, York Twp., suspicious activity.
1:56 p.m., 212 Kennedy Drive, Lyons, check on welfare.
2:43 p.m., 15292 County Road 2, Amboy Twp., civil matter.
3:25 p.m., 9246 County Road EF, York Twp., suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 1935 S. Defiance St., Archbold, Terry Henricks, stolen vehicle.
5:25 p.m., 207 West St. Archbold, K-9 Unit.
10:03 p.m., 7255 County Road 1-1, Swancreek Twp., Swanton Cemetery, reckless operation.
Tuesday, Jan. 12
6:14 a.m., 6576 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Aristocut Styling Salon, accident with property damage.
10:17 a.m., 19947 County Road L, Franklin Twp., assist other unit.
10:22 a.m., 14800 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., identity theft.
12:40 p.m., County Road B at County Road 18, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
3:31 p.m., 6080 County Road 26, German Twp., breaking and entering.
3:37 p.m., Main Street at S. Madison Street, Delta, suicidal threats.
3:57 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, assist other unit.
4:59 p.m., 400 Cedar St., Wauseon, K-9 Unit.
5:23 p.m., 14382 County Road 14-2, Chesterfield Twp., identity theft.
5:34 p.m., State Highway 108 at U.S. 20A, Clinton Twp., accident with property.
5:58 p.m., 2030 County Road H, Fulton Twp., larceny.
6:54 p.m., 14693 County Road 20, Gorham Twp., suspicious vehicle.
7:02 p.m., 23161 County Road JK, Franklin Twp., civil matter.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
5:34 a.m., State Highway 2 at County Road 16, Clinton Twp., injury accident.
6:25 a.m., County Road 4-1 at Indiana-Ohio Railroad crossing, Amboy Twp., suspicious vehicle.
7:27 a.m., County Road AC at State Highway 108, Clinton Twp., disabled vehicle.
8:12 a.m., 9482 County Road H, Pike Twp., Izaak Walton League, suspicious activity.
8:39 a.m., 2147 State Hwy. 109, York Twp., 911 hang-up.
8:39 a.m., 7196 County Road 24, German Twp., 911 hang-up.
10:45 a.m., 10102 County Road 14, Dover Twp., identity theft.
12:17 p.m., 129 Courthouse Plaza, Wauseon, Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, report of neighbor trouble.
12:31 p.m., 13731 County Road L, Dover Twp., harassment.
12:44 p.m., 6670 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., Dollar General, disorderly conduct.
2:33 p.m., 2322 U.S. 20A, Swancreek Twp., investigate complaint.
2:55 p.m., 2404 County Road 4, Swancreek Twp., harassment.
3:10 p.m., 14158 County Road 15-1, Chesterfield Twp., check on welfare.
5:01 p.m., 23989 County Road F, German Twp., domestic trouble.
5:06 p.m., 7053 County Road 5-2 #14, Swancreek Twp., civil matter.
8:40 p.m., 21314 County Road T, Gorham Twp., suspicious activity.
9:06 p.m., 5595 County Road 13, Clinton Twp., suspicious person.
10:24 p.m., 11052 County Road F, York Twp., civil process.