COURTHOUSE NEWS

Common Pleas Court

Dawn M. Shoup, Metamora, vs. Glen L. Pepper, Montgomery, Mich., domestic violence.

Mya E. Suarez, Wauseon, vs. Stephen D. Ramsey, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Janice Goin, Swanton, vs IAC Wauseon LLC, Southfield, Mich., worker’s compensation.

Andrew J. Harrison, Delta, vs. Stephanie L. Harrison, Napoleon, support enforcement.

Kirsten Good, Wauseon, vs. Brennen Brooks, Wauseon, domestic violence.

Kristy J. Mahnke, Wauseon, vs. Matthew L. Mahnke, Wauseon, termination of marriage with children.

Elizabeth Jones, Metamora, vs. Glen L. Pepper, Montgomery, Mich., other civil.

Marriage Licenses

Matthew D. Zielinski, 32, Wauseon, unemployed, and Andrea R. Bach, 32, Wauseon, Walmart.

Frank Rico, 40, Swanton, business owner, and Gabriela Solano, 38, Swanton, medical assistant.

Kyle S. Plotner Sr., 31, Swanton, general labor, and Angela N. Sledge, 29, Swanton, general labor.

Jacob C. Castro, 20, Ypsilanti, Mich., military, and Elisabeth J. Posey, 21, Delta, military.

Dylan L. Collins, 29, Archbold, fabricator, and Jordin D. Sovine, 28, Archbold, dialysis technician.

Real Estate Transfers

Brian Langenderfer to Jeffry S. and Carol A. Langenderfer, 2530 U.S. 20, Swanton, $78,000.

Zachary and Ashley Franz to Lukas Prentice and Jorden Douglass, 235 Beech St., $93,500.

Catherine G. Jordan to Brandon J. and Robert A. Schroth, 3502 County Road EF, Swanton, $317,000.

Barbara E. Johnston to Matthew J. Johnston, 13797 County Road 16-3, Wauseon, $140,000.

Elizabeth A. Childress to Ashley L. Herr, 610 Brookside Drive, Swanton, $165,000.

Johnathan P. Marsh to Levi Petersheim, 112 W. Clair St., Swanton, $166,500.

DFG Swanton LLC to Barmar Sandusky LLC, 105 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, $2,150,000.

Creighton Properties LLC to James A. and Autumn L. Barker, 1301 Buehrer Road, Archbold, $112,000.

Darin M. Hayes to Jared Craig and Danyel Vance, 230 Shawnee Drive, Metamora, $87,015.

James S. Boyers to Malcomb J. and Britany Mayfield, 670 Pine St., Wauseon, $175,000.

Marion E. Frame to Mark M. Maginn, 612 Gregory Drive, Fayette, $146,500.

Douglas T. Rupp, trustee, to Carol A. Wirick, trustee, 402 Park St., Archbold, $80,000.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Kevin E. and Desiree L. Snyder, 20381 County Road J, Fayette, $135,000.

Robert Jeffries Jr. and Norma T. Holliker-Jeffries to Amy and Joanne Bradshaw, 213 Franklin St., Swanton, $125,000.

Mark and Mariah Maginn to Thomas and Hannah N. Bechstein, 401 N. Fayette St., Fayette, $74,900.

William and Candice Keener to Chessie Investments LLC, 227 Valleywoods Drive, Swanton, $177,000.

Vonda E. Kesler to Michael L. Kesler, 5827 County Road 3, Swanton, $127,500.

Henry E. Heffner IV, successor trustee, to Dean W. and Brenda L. Baumbarger, 201 Lilac Lane, Swanton, $222,000.

Shaunna Vandermeer to Carrie A. Szymnaski, 227 Lincoln St., Swanton, $143,000.

Patrick and Alyssa Armstrong to Lindsey and Luke Boyers, 311 Beech St., Wauseon, $83,000.

Nick Zappone to Jane L. Fuller, 5787 County Road 2, Swanton, $174,000.