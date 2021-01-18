Fulton County has state’s 11th highest COVID case rate

Here are the latest details on how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the area:

• Fulton County remained at a Level 3 public emergency for COVID-19 with the latest update on Thursday.

The county met the following indicators: new cases per capita and proportion of non-congregate cases.

Alert Level 3 (Red) indicates a very high exposure and spread within the county. According to Thursday’s updated Ohio Public Health Advisory System map, all but four of the state’s 88 counties are currently rated as at least a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3).

Hamilton County moved to Level 4 and is the only county currently at that level.

Fulton County had a case rate of 700.3 per 100,000 from Dec. 30 – Jan. 10. Shelby County was the highest in Ohio, with 1,092.8 per 100,000.

Lucas County had a case rate of 732.1 per 100,000 and met two indicators. Indicators met were new cases increase and new cases per capita.

• Fulton County’s COVID-19 cases, climbed from 3,062 on Jan. 10 to 3,259, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The Fulton County Health Department’s last update was Friday, and included 140 confirmed active cases, 28 more than the previous Friday.

Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Fulton County over the last week. The total stands at 43, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The total number of hospitalizations increased to 177 as of Sunday. The median age of those with positive cases was 45.5.

Lucas County has had 29,960 cases, as of Sunday, according to the county health department. There have been a total of 584 deaths reported in the county.

There were 826,754 cases reported overall in Ohio, as of Sunday. Statewide, there had been 43,189 hospitalizations and 6,355 intensive care unit admissions related to the disease.

There are 9,132 confirmed COVID-19 deaths statewide, with 1,068 more probable COVID-19 deaths.

• Swanton, Archbold, Fayette, and Metamora have each had case counts over 700 per 100,000 people over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There have been 99 new COVID-19 cases in the Swanton zip code over the last two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health. That is a rate of 781.9 cases per 100,000 people.

Archbold was 771.7 per 100,000 with 51 cases reported, Fayette 765.9 per 100,000 with 21 cases, and Metamora 810 per 100,000, with 11 cases reported.

There were 70 new cases reported in the Wauseon zip code, for a case rate of 528.4 per 100,000. Delta had 42 new cases and a rate of 489.4, the lowest in the county.

Ohioans can view data from their local communities and filter data by probable or confirmed case status, county, a specific zip code or a specific time period. The zip code dashboard can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

• In Fulton County, 3.19% of residents had received at least one does of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Sunday, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The age group with the largest number of vaccines in the county is 50-59, with 287 people getting at least one dose. That is 5.02% of people in that age group countywide.

There have been 141 people who are 80 years of age or older to receive the vaccine. That is 7.54% of that age group, making it the most covered age group so far.

Statewide, 3.72% of people have received at least one dose.

Also in northwest Ohio, 4.31% of Lucas County residents have received at least one dose, 3.66% of Henry County residents, 2.45% in Defiance County, and 2.36% in Williams County.

• Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio was imminently close to completing the administration of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines in skilled nursing facilities.

“When we started distributing the vaccine in Ohio, one of our first goals was to vaccinate our most vulnerable in our nursing facilities,” said DeWine.

Ohio partnered with four pharmacies through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership in distribution of the vaccine to skilled nursing facilities. These facilities are a part of Phase 1A.

Absolute has administered 100% of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines as assigned.

As of Wednesday, CVS had administered 97% of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines at the 478 assigned facilities. It is anticipated CVS will finish the administration of doses this week.

Pharm Script was slated to finish assigned facilities Thursday. Walgreens had completed 95% of the first round of COVID-19 vaccines at the 398 assigned facilities.

Share your information at dstambaugh@aimmediamidwest.com.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-4.jpg