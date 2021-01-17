FCCC board members sworn in

Board of Education members were elected during a combined organizational and regular meeting held Jan. 5 at Four County Career Center in Archbold.

The oath of office was administered to Marci Bruns, Ron Crawford, Deb Gerken, Chris Oberlin and Christine Smallman for their 2021 terms. Bruns was elected president, Cindra Keeler was elected vice president, and Brian Baker legislative liaison.

In other business, the board approved annual authorizations and appointments, and voted to hold meetings of the FCCC Board of Education on the third Thursday of each month, at 6:30 p.m., in the multi-purpose room. The only exception will be the June meeting, to be held on the 29th.

During the treasurer’s report the Board approved financial statements and investments for the month of December 2020 as presented; appropriation modifications as presented; “then and now certification; and the Fiscal Year 2022 tax budget, including the November 2020 forecast.

As part of the superintendent’s report, the board accepted and/or approved the resignation of Ray Varner, maintenance, and the resignation of Maria Barnes, job training coordinator, for the purpose of retirement.

Also approved were Tim Meister as the foster care point of contact and Meister and Rick Bachman as homeless student liaisons.

The board passed a resolution amending the purpose of the Capital Projects Fund and amending previously authorized transfer of funds.

The board will meet again Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the FCCC board room.