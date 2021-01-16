Cassady named FCCC Student of the Month

Four County Career Center in Archbold is pleased to announce Mia Cassady from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Jennifer Lewallen, Mia is a senior in the Floral Design program. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny. Mia is a member of FFA, and is on the FCCC honor roll. She plans to work as a florist. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-2021 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.

Four County Career Center in Archbold is pleased to announce Mia Cassady from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Jennifer Lewallen, Mia is a senior in the Floral Design program. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny. Mia is a member of FFA, and is on the FCCC honor roll. She plans to work as a florist. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-2021 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/01/web1_Cassady-Mia.jpg Four County Career Center in Archbold is pleased to announce Mia Cassady from Evergreen High School as Student of the Month. The daughter of Jennifer Lewallen, Mia is a senior in the Floral Design program. She was nominated by her instructor, Mrs. Luzny. Mia is a member of FFA, and is on the FCCC honor roll. She plans to work as a florist. Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2020-2021 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition. Photo provided