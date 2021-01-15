Nova Steel site work begins in Delta

Site work is underway at the planned site of Nova Tube and Steel on County Road H, east of State Route 109. It has been estimated that the approximately $70 million project will eventually bring 102 jobs to the area. Construction of the up to 200,000 square-foot facility was expected to begin in May 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19. The plant will produce structural tubing and will gradually employ people from the area over the next two to three years, depending on demand.

