Gilbert resigns as Delta mayor

One year after taking office, the mayor of the Village of Delta has resigned after asserting the Village Council demand it.

Bob Gilbert told the Expositor on Friday that he has resigned his office, and declined to comment. Frank Wilton, Delta Village Council president, will assume the office.

Gilbert told the Expositor previously he did not have Council’s support. His letter of resignation simply says: “At the demand of Village Council, I am resigning as Mayor of Delta immediately.”

Brad Peebles, village administrator, also declined to comment.

Gilbert served on Village Council for 10 years before running unopposed in 2019 to replace outgoing Mayor Dan Miller, who chose not to run again. Gilbert had opposed Miller in the previous mayoral run and was defeated by the incumbent.

Wilton was sworn onto the village council in September 2017. His term is set to expire in January of 2022.

More information as it becomes available.