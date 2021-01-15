Ag Outlook Forum goes virtual

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced details of the 97th annual Agricultural Outlook Forum, to be held virtually Feb. 18-19.

Themed “Building on Innovation: A Pathway to Resilience,” the forum will focus on the central role science and innovation have played in helping the agricultural sector overcome challenges and build resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Forum’s program (PDF, 187 KB) will begin with a presentation by Dr. Seth Meyer, USDA’s new chief economist, on the department’s outlook for U.S. commodity markets and trade for 2021 and the U.S. farm income situation. A keynote address by the incoming agriculture secretary, presentations by Congressional leaders, and a session on genetic literacy are also scheduled.

In addition, the program will cover five key areas: supply chain resilience; commodity market outlooks; food price and farm income outlooks; U.S. trade and the global market place; managing risk and ensuring sustainability; and innovation, technology, and productivity.

The forum is expected to bring together more than 3,000 participants from the U.S. and around the world, including producers, processors, policymakers, government officials, and nongovernmental organizations. The forum’s program includes more than 30 sessions and 100 expert speakers.

Registration is free but required to attend the sessions. To register, visit the 2021 Agricultural Outlook Forum website.